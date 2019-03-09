Shots Fired During Pursuit Through East L.A.; Suspect in Custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A pursuit that started in Montebello and led officers through East Los Angeles ended with the suspect being taken into custody after firing shots at police early Saturday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers were seen blocking traffic later Saturday morning on Whittier Boulevard between South Ditman Avenue and Indiana Street, where the unidentified fleeing driver fired shots at Montebello Police Department officers that were in pursuit, authorities said.

No information was provided on whether there were any injuries.

The pursuit ended near a train station on the 6000 block of East 62nd Street in the City of Commerce at around 4:15 a.m., and the suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Authorities from the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station and LAPD said that the suspect was only shooting at Montebello police officers.

It is unclear when and why the pursuit started.

California Highway Patrol, Montebello Police, LAPD and the sheriff's station were all involved in the incident.

No further information was immediately available.