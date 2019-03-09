Traffic Violation Leads to Recovery of More Than $10,000 Worth of Stolen Disneyland Merchandise: CHP

Posted 8:34 PM, March 9, 2019, by
CHP officers recovered more than $10,000 worth of merchandise allegedly stolen from Disneyland after pulling a man over for a traffic violation in Rosamond on March 8, 2019. (Credit: CHP)

CHP officers recovered more than $10,000 worth of merchandise allegedly stolen from Disneyland after pulling a man over for a traffic violation in Rosamond on March 8, 2019. (Credit: CHP)

California Highway Patrol officers recovered more than $10,000 in memorabilia allegedly stolen from Disneyland, along with drugs, after pulling a man over for a traffic violation near Rosamond on Friday, authorities said.

The encounter took place about 8:30 a.m. after an officer noticed a Nissan Sentra drive past a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop sign displayed along Rosamond Boulevard, the CHP said in a written statement.

CHP officers recovered more than $10,000 worth of merchandise allegedly stolen from Disneyland after pulling a man over for a traffic violation in Rosamond on March 8, 2019. (Credit: CHP)

CHP officers recovered more than $10,000 worth of merchandise allegedly stolen from Disneyland after pulling a man over for a traffic violation in Rosamond on March 8, 2019. (Credit: CHP)

The officer soon realized the driver had a suspended license, officials said.

“Upon further investigation, the officer discovered the driver was in possession of over $10,000 dollars of stolen merchandise from Disneyland, along with other illegal paraphernalia,” according to the statement.

The CHP contacted Disneyland to make arrangements for the items, such as pins, to be returned to Disneyland, officials said.

The driver was booked at the Kern County Jail, officials added.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.