Woman Killed, Man Wounded in Stabbing Outside New Pomona Homeless Shelter

A woman died and a man was seriously wounded in a stabbing outside of a recently-opened homeless shelter in Pomona on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The stabbing took place just before 1:45 p.m. outside the Hope for Home shelter at 1400 E. Mission Blvd., Pomona Police Lt. Marcus Perez said in a written statement. Police arrived to find a man and woman suffering from stab wounds to their upper bodies.

The injured man and woman were both taken to hospital, officials said. The woman died from her injuries a short time later. The man was hospitalized in critical condition.

“The suspect was observed fleeing on foot just prior to officers arriving on scene,” Perez said. He was initially described as male, with “numerous” tattoos.

Police were seen questioning a man at the scene, but his possible connection to the incident was unclear.

No further details regarding the circumstances of the stabbing were available.

The city-run, year-round shelter first opened its doors in December, the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin reported.

The 16,000-square-foot, cloth-construction, tent-like structure and adjoining facilities first opened in December, according to the Bulletin. It’s intended to house as many as 200 adults.

KTLA’s Sarah Fenton contributed to this report.