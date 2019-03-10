× 2 Paragliders Killed in Midair Collision in San Diego

Authorities say two paragliders have died in a midair collision at a San Diego beach.

Police say the men collided and crashed about 75 feet (23 meters) to the cliffs below Saturday near the Torrey Pines Gliderport.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports one man was 43 and another was 61. One was an Orange County resident who was getting an advanced certification, while the second man, from San Diego, was a more experienced pilot. Their names were not immediately released.

The crash is under investigation.