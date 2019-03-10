BREAKING: Big Rig Carrying Propane Overturned in Collision on Southbound 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks. All Lanes Closed.

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for L.A., Ventura, Santa Barbara County Mountains

Posted 9:40 AM, March 10, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:55AM, March 10, 2019

Authorities issued a winter weather advisory for Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara County mountains early Sunday morning.

Up to 4 Inches of snow were forecast in the mountains, and weather conditions were expected to intensify in the afternoon and evening hours, the National Weather Service said.

Authorities said that snow accumulation on the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine may lead to road closures.

The weather service urged drivers to check on weather and road conditions before heading to the mountains.

