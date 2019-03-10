Winter Weather Advisory Issued for L.A., Ventura, Santa Barbara County Mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities issued a winter weather advisory for Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara County mountains early Sunday morning.

Up to 4 Inches of snow were forecast in the mountains, and weather conditions were expected to intensify in the afternoon and evening hours, the National Weather Service said.

Authorities said that snow accumulation on the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine may lead to road closures.

The weather service urged drivers to check on weather and road conditions before heading to the mountains.

Highest snow intensities expected Sunday afternoon/evening across the mountains. Potential for light snow accumulations on I-5 near #Grapevine. Check latest road conditions before departing to mountains. #LArain #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/aS2XzXVObW — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 10, 2019

