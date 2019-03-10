Family Identifies 9-Year-Old Girl Found Dead Inside Duffel Bag in Hacienda Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family members on Sunday identified a little girl whose body was discovered in a duffel bag at the bottom of an embankment in Hacienda Heights last week.

Trinity Love Jones, 9, was the young victim who was found dead about 10 a.m. Tuesday along a hiking trail in the area of Colima Road and Hacienda Boulevard, near the Hsi Lai Buddhist Temple, her father, Anthony Jones, told KTLA.

Coroner's officials have yet to formally identify the girl, and her cause of death has not been released.

Homicide detectives and the community have been seeking answers ever since the girl's body was found partially inside of a duffel bag by county maintenance workers. There were no obvious signs of trauma, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Family members arrived at a memorial of candles, flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and photos at the trail the point where the girl was found upon learning of her identity.

Antonio Jones said Trinity Jones was his youngest daughter. He learned of her death through a phone call.

"Words can't explain what I'm feeling right now," he said. "I just want answers. I just want justice."

"She was just the best," he said. "Full of character, full of life, full of joy."

No further details regarding the circumstances of the girls death, or the ongoing investigation, were available Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.