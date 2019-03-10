× For These California Fire Survivors, Hope Grows Amid the Ashes of Paradise

Inside the Brennans’ house on the northern edge of town, it’s almost like the fire never happened.

There’s electricity, filtered water and satellite TV. The mail comes every day but Sunday, and the garbage is picked up every week.

But when family members look out the window at a neighborhood of charred rubble and twisted metal, they’re sometimes overcome by a profound loneliness.

“I feel like I’ve been left behind,” said Elaine Brennan.

