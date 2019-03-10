× Man Killed in Mobile Home Fire in Highland

A man was killed in a fire that erupted in a mobile home in a city of Highland trailer park, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Coroner said Sunday.

At around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, firefighters arrived at 7262 Sterling Ave. to find a heavy fire and four injured victims that were treated at the scene and transported to nearby hospitals, Cal Fire City of Highland Battalion Chief John Toon said.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters found a body in the debris and the victim was confirmed dead at the scene just before 1 a.m., according to the coroner.

It is unclear whether the the man was one of the four victims reported initially. The victim was not identified, pending notification of next of kin, the coroner said.

Authorities did not provide information on the ages and genders of the other injured victims, but video showed paramedics transporting at least two small children and one man onto gurneys.

They suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate, Toon said.

It is unknown what started the fire.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s bomb and arson unit was investigating the fire, the coroner said.

No further information was immediately available.

34.128344 -117.208651