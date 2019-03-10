× Overturned Big Rig Prompts Closure of Both Sides of 405 Fwy in Sherman Oaks

A big rig tanker overturned in a collision on the southbound 405 Freeway in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday morning, prompting the closure of multiple lanes on both sides of the freeway, according to authorities.

The crash happened at around 7:20 a.m. on the freeway just north of the 101 Freeway interchange, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The big rig tanker was fully loaded with 9,400 gallons of highly flammable liquid Propane, but no propane leak or fire were reported, fire officials said.

It is unclear whether there were any injuries.

Concrete debris was covering all lanes of the freeway, authorities said.

It is unknown how long the road closure will last.

Authorities said drivers should expect significant congestion and delay, and asked residents to avoid the area and find alternate routes.