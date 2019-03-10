Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, March 10th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! Enjoy the day by exploring one of the suggestions on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list. Take a look!!!

Pen + Napkin “Rummage for Good”@ 9am to 2pm

Rene’s Van and Storage

4563 Colorado Boulevard

Los Angeles

1 310 652 2200

renesvanandstorage.com

penandnapkin.org

Among the treasures for sale are antiques from Rene’s Van and Storage, famous for its celebrity clients, as well as new items donated by interior designers and decorators. Proceeds from this rummage sale will make it possible to furnish homes for families transitioning from homelessness.

The Rummage for Good sale happens at Rene’s Van and Storage in Atwater Village.

The Fred Hall Show

Long Beach Convention Center

300 East Ocean

Long Beach

http://www.FredHall.com

You will want to get to Long Beach early Sunday for the FRED HALL FISHING SHOW described as “the ultimate outdoor experience.” The Long Beach Convention Center events features everything you need when it comes to fishing, boating, travel, hunting and outdoor recreation.

20th Annual L.A. Pottery Show 2019

The Glendale Civic Auditorium

1401 North Verdugo Road

Glendale

thelapotteryshow.com

This is the annual Los Angeles Pottery Show, described as the largest art pottery event on the West Coast. The show features more than forty exhibitors and artists from all over the Western United States selling antique, vintage and contemporary handmade art pottery ranging in styles ranging from the Victorian, Art Nouveau, Arts and Crafts, Mid-Century Modern and Scandinavian, to contemporary ceramic makers.

Hot VWs Drag Day 2019

Irwindale Dragstrip

500 Speedway Drive

Irwindale

626 358 1100

http://www.bugin.com

The Drag Day is an event held twice a year in Southern California. Geared more toward the motor head VW Junkie, the Hot VWs Drag day has much to offer for every kind of VW Enthusiast. There is the action packed 1/8th mile drag racing that takes place, which on some days can attract over 100 racers at any given event. Although there is no "car show" at this event, they do offer a Show N' Shine display area for any VW up near the PITS. The Drag Day also offers a huge Swap Meet that seems to keep getting larger and larger as each year passes.

Free!

11th Annual Celebration of Nowruz

UCLA

Parking: UCLA Structure #2

719 Hilgard Avenue

Los Angeles

Join Farhang Foundation for the 11th Annual Celebration of Nowruz at UCLA's Royce Hall and Dickson Courts. The event includes musical performances, children's activities, dancers, a Haft Sîndisplay and our annual Persian Costume "Spring Walk" open to children and adults of all ages.

45th Annual Redondo Beach Pier Festival of the Kite@ Noon

Redondo Beach Pier

100 Fisherman’s Wharf

Redondo Beach

The Redondo Beach Pier hosts one of the longest-running kite festivals in the country. This all-ages free event is open to the public and prizes are awarded for the best hand-made kite, highest-flying kite and the youngest and youngest-at-heart kite flyers. Each year, the festival is scheduled on the second Sunday in March to coincide with daylight savings. The kite festival features live music, a local dance studio performance, martial arts demonstration, hot dog on a stick eating contest sponsored by Craig’s Hot Dog on a Stick and giveaways courtesy of Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. Attendees are welcome to bring their own kites or may purchase one at Sunshine Kite Company located at Redondo Beach Pier. The festival will culminate with a mass group kite ascension flight on the beach adjacent to Redondo Landing, immediately south of the Redondo Beach Pier.

Pompeii: The Exhibition

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

This unique exhibition features more than 150 authentic artifacts on loan from the renowned Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy. These are not replicas, but rather original, 2,000-year-old objects that were preserved in the ash. These artifacts include wall-sized frescos, marble and bronze sculptures, jewelry, ancient Roman coins, and full body casts of the volcano’s victims.

Picasso in Color

Galerie Michael

224 North Rodeo Drive

Beverly Hills

310 273 3377

http://www.galeriemichael.com

A never-before-seen collection of graphics produced by artist Pablo Picasso are on display in Beverly Hills. “Picasso in Color” features a rare collection of 60 color masterpiece graphic artworks on paper. You can see them at Galerie Michael in Beverly Hills. The exhibit is free of charge, however tickets are available for docent tours; $10 for adults and $5 for students on the weekends.

Lost at Sea: The Explorations of Dr. Robert Ballard

The Battleship Iowa Museum

250 South Harbor Boulevard

Los Angeles

877 446 9261

PacificBattleship.com

Tickets prices for this unique exhibition start at ten-dollars. Aboard the historic Battleship Iowa is the exhibition “LOST AT SEA: THE EXPLORATIONS OF DR. ROBERT BALLARD.” Dr. Ballard is known the world over for his discovery of the final resting place of RMS Titanic.

Kinetic Energy: Art That Won’t Sit Still

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

Glendale

818 696 2149

http://www.neonmona.org

We can see the creative spirit of the artists who use sculpture, paint, and neon to create KINETIC ENERGY: ART THAT WON’T SIT STILL at the Museum of Neon Art in Glendale. You can see this exhibition today. Museum hours are Noon until 7pm. General admission is only $10.00.

Masters of the American West Exhibition and Sale

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles

http://www.theautry.org

Explore the American West through paintings and sculptures by 64 premier Western artists! “Masters” opens with a full day of festivities, including artist talks, an awards presentation, and an evening cocktail reception where approximately 250 fixed-price works are sold through a drawing. Proceeds support the Autry’s dynamic educational programs, ongoing collections conservation, and much more.

Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon

Sunday, March 24th, 2019

From the Stadium to the Sea

http://www.lamarathon.com

Time is running out to register for the 2019 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon. The run from the “Stadium to the Sea” is Sunday, March 24th. Registration information is available at http://www.lamarathon.com.

2019 Dana Point Festival of Whales

34675 Street of the Golden Lantern

Dana Point

949 496 1045

festivalofwhales.com

We can have a whale of a good time in Dana Point at the annual Festival of Whales. In addition to whale and dolphin watching aboard a variety of vessels, there are lots of whale related activities including art festivals and street fairs. Take a look at the comprehensive Saturday Festival of Whales schedule on the website festivalofwhales.com

Make it a WHALE WATCHING WONDERFUL Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

