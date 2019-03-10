Two Pedestrians Killed Crossing Beach Boulevard in Two Separate Crashes in Huntington Beach

Two people are dead after being struck by vehicles in two separate incidents in Huntington Beach overnight on Saturday.

The first incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday at Beach Boulevard and Slater Avenue.

Huntington Beach Police said a woman, believed to be around 50 to 60 years old, was crossing the roadway when she was struck by a silver 2014 Nissa Versa.

The driver, a 47-year-old woman from Cypress, remained at the scene. The victim is unidentified at this time.

Police said the victim was crossing Beach Boulevard outside the crosswalk just south of the intersection. The vehicle was heading north, approaching the intersection which had a steady green light, when the crash happened.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second deadly crash happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday near Beach Boulevard and Warner Avenue.

Police said a 19-year-old man from Greeley, Colorado was struck by a silver 2013 Kia Optima while attempting to cross Beach Boulevard.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Riverside, was heading north through the intersection on a green light, when he struck the victim, who was outside the crosswalk, police said.

The driver stopped and cooperated with authorities. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating both incidents. Anyone with information about either crash is asked to contact the Huntington Beach Police Accident Investigator B. Atkins at 714-536-5666, or A. Turner at 714-536-5670.