UCI Student Stabbed While Walking Her Dog Near Dorm

Police are seeking a man who stabbed a female University of California, Irvine student as she walked her dog near student housing facilities on Sunday night, authorities said.

The attack took place just before 10 p.m. in the 33000 block of Arroyo Drive, near the Camino del Sol on-campus student housing area, UCI Police Department spokesman Tom Vasich said.

An unidentified man came up from behind the young woman and stabbed her, he said. An update on the victim’s condition was not available.

Police initially described the attacker only as male and of “large build.” He remained at large.

Students were advised to shelter in place as the investigation unfolded, Vasich said. The Anteater Recreation Center was shut down.

No further details were available.

