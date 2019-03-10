USC Student Shot and Killed in Possible Attempted Robbery Near Campus

A USC student and son of an Oakland city councilmember was shot and killed by a suspect during an attempted robbery early Sunday near the University of Southern California main campus.

Victor McElhaney was shot around 12:20 a.m. at the corner of Maple Avenue and Adams Boulevard, police told USC Annenberg Media.

Police said three or four suspects approached McElhaney and one shot him. The group then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police called it a “possible robbery.” It is unclear if anything was taken.

When first responders arrived, McElhaney was in critical condition and taken to a local hospital. He died of his injuries around 11 a.m.

No arrests have been made, and there is no suspect information at this time.

USC Interim President Wanda Austin, in a letter to students posted on Facebook, said McElhaney was enrolled in the Jazz Studies program, having transferred to USC in the fall of 2017.

Students in need of grief counseling can call the Crisis Counselors at USC Student Health at 213-740-9355.