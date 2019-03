Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A water main break in Calabasas opened up a sinkhole on Stunt Road, affecting one lane of the two-way road about three miles south of Mulholland Highway. As crews were working to repair the damage, officials said the broken pipe was close to 50 years old and it may have corroded. Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News from Calabasas on March, 10, 2019.