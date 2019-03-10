Woman Rescued After 4 Days Locked in Railcar in Pomona

Police found and rescued a woman Sunday from an abandoned railcar in Pomona, where she had been trapped without food or water after a man locked her inside four days earlier, authorities said.

Officials received a 911 call about 1:30 p.m. from a woman who reported she had been trapped in a railcar near the 57 Freeway and Valley Boulevard for days, the Pomona Police Department said in a written statement. Police found the woman about 30 minutes later.

She reported her cell phone had not been working properly, and she was only able to place a 911 call on Sunday, officials said. The woman appeared to be in “fair” condition. Paramedics took hr to a hospital for examination.

“The victim is homeless and was living in the railcar for the last week with an adult male acquaintance,” according to the police statement. “On Wednesday afternoon, she gave the suspect money to go out to purchase food and drugs. The suspect then intentionally locked the door on his way out of the railcar, trapping the victim inside.”

Detectives continued working to identify and arrest the suspect Sunday, officials said. The incident was being investigated as a case of felony false imprisonment.

Another person who was found living in a nearby railcar was also removed, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pomona police at 909-620-2055. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

