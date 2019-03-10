× Woman Shot and Killed in Compton: Sheriff

A woman was shot and killed on a residential street in Compton early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. on the 300 block of West Johnson Street, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities did not identify the victim but described her as a hispanic adult.

At the scene of the shooting, sheriff’s deputies were seen blocking the roadway and looking for evidence while a group of residents watched from their homes and from the sidewalk— many visibly distressed.

The Sheriff’s Department did not provide any suspect descriptions.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.