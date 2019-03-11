2 Children Drown, 1 Rescued After SUV Rolls Into Mississippi Creek While Mom Ran Into Store: Police

Two children have drowned and one was rescued after their mother locked them in an SUV and it rolled into a Mississippi creek.

The Leland Police Department released this photo of the three children.

Leland police told news outlets that officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Twenty-five-year-old Jenea Monique Payne told police she left the children in the vehicle when she went into a convenience store. Payne said the vehicle was in the water when she came out.

Several people jumped in and managed to rescue 2-year-old Raelynn Johnson as the SUV floated away.

It was found around 8 p.m., with 4-year-old Steve Smith and 1-year-old Rasheed Johnson Jr. inside.

Assistant Police Chief Marcus Davis said Monday the case will go to the district attorney to decide possible charges.

Leland is about 85 miles (135 kilometers) northwest of Jackson.

