2 Hikers Rescued After Falling 150 Feet Down Icy Mountain in Angeles National Forest

Two hikers were rescued after falling 150 feet down an icy mountainside at Mt. Waterman in the Angeles National Forest Sunday, officials said.

Both hikers were hoisted to safety after a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopter and search and rescue crews responded to the ski area in the San Gabriel Mountains.

They were treated at the scene and eventually airlifted to a trauma center. Details about what led to the hikers falling down the embankment and the extent of their injuries was unknown Monday.

Video taken from the helicopter shows that one of the hikers, who appears to be a woman, being hoisted to safety.

