2 Men Involved in Argument Outside Burbank House Party Charged in Fatal Shooting of Man

Two men have been charged with murder after an argument led to the fatal shooting of a third man outside a Burbank house party earlier this month, officials announced Monday.

Robert Stout of Van Nuys and Jose Valdivieso of Northridge, both 19, were arrested in connection with killing Christian Guevara.

Both face one count of murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Stout and Valdivieso were apparently involved in a fight outside a home along the 4000 block of West Clark Avenue early March 2 when the Guevara, 21, was shot with a handgun, officials said.

Guevara was rushed to a nearby trauma center, but later died.

Authorities have not released additional details about the shooting.

Stout and Valdivieso were arrested two days later. Stout faces a special allegation that he used a firearm and caused great bodily injury and death.

The two men pleaded not guilty Monday and are scheduled to return to court on April 8.

Bail was set at $3 million for Stout, and more than $2 million for Valdivieso, officials said.

Stout faces a possible maximum sentence of 40 years to life in prison, while Valdivieso faces 16 years to life in prison.