× 2 Paragliders Involved in Fatal Collision in La Jolla ID’d as Men From Laguna Hills, Carlsbad

Carlsbad resident Glenn Johnny Peter Bengtsson, 43, and Raul Gonzalez Valerio, 61, of Laguna Hills, were identified by the county Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday night as the two men who died in a paragliding collision Saturday at the Torrey Pines Gliderport in La Jolla.

The solo pilots crashed into each other about 35 feet in the air, became entwined and plummeted onto the steep cliff face, about 45 feet below the edge, San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Rich Stropky said.

Bengtsson was certified to fly on his own; Valerio was working on his certification but had flown 20 to 25 times, Stropky said.

The incident occurred at 2:41 p.m. at the popular cliffside launching point for paragliders and hang gliders off Torrey Pines Scenic Drive.

32.832811 -117.271272