Ban.do and Alfred Coffee Collaborate for Fun, Colorful Drink Sleeves

Lifestyle brand ban.do has collaborated with Alfred Coffee on a limited edition drink sleeve collection for their Los Angeles locations. The colorful sleeves will ask questions like “Who’s someone you really admire?” and “What’s been the best part of your week?”
The sleeves will be available through March at Alfred locations in Melrose Place, Beverly Hills, Brentwood, West Hollywood, Silverlake, Studio City and Koreatown.
Alysia Alex, art and design partnerships manager at ban.do, joined the 5 Live crew on March 11, 2019.
Today’s the day! We will be at @alfred Coffee in Silverlake from 10am to 12pm today because we want to meet you! Since our collab is all about starting conversations and making the city feel smaller, we figured one way to do that is to meet up for coffee! Also, the first 10 people get coffee on us, so stop by early. We can’t wait to meet you!