Battle to Tame O.C. Traffic Now Rages Over Fees for High-Priced Consultants

Posted 8:27 AM, March 11, 2019, by
Heavy traffic clogs the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles on Aug. 29, 2014. (Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

Heavy traffic clogs the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles on Aug. 29, 2014. (Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

The warnings have been ominous for motorists winding their way to and from San Diego along a busy stretch of Interstate 5 in South Orange County — a future of crushing gridlock unless something drastic is done.

Transportation planners have been trying to sell skeptical residents for more than a decade on an extension of the Highway 241 toll road to help ease traffic.

To win public support for the extension or an alternative solution, the toll road agency has turned to consulting firms to wage a multimillion-dollar public outreach campaign.

But that spending is sparking questions about how the public agency is using the money.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.