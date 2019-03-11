Compton Man Gets 24 Years to Life in 2018 Shooting That Killed Girlfriend, Left Daughter Disabled

A 30-year-old Compton man pleaded no contest to killing his girlfriend and shooting their daughter in May of last year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Juan Antonio Rodriguez was charged with second degree murder and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, stemming from an incident on April 21, 2018.

Late that evening, Rodriguez got into an argument with his girlfriend, 29-year-old Mayra Portillo, at their home in Compton. Rodriguez and Portillo had been in relationship for about 9 years and had three children together, investigators said.

At some point during the argument, Rodriguez drew a gun and shot Portillo several times, killing her. The couple’s 8-year-old daughter, who was in another room at the time, was shot in the head.

The daughter survived but is disabled as a result of the shooting, the prosecutor added. The couple’s other two kids were not injured.

With his plea, Rodriguez was immediately sentenced to 24 years to life in prison.