Family Members of Girl Found Dead in Hacienda Heights Say Mother and Her Boyfriend Are In Custody

Family members of Trinity Love Jones, the 9-year-old girl found deceased and stuffed in a duffel bag on a trail in Hacienda Heights, are mourning the loss of the little girl they said brought so much joy into the world.

Now they want answers. They want to know why the girl was allowed to be in the custody of her mother, Taquesta Graham, who is a registered sex offender. They also want to know more about Graham’s boyfriend, Emiel Hunt.

Authorities confirmed Sunday that two persons of interest have been detained. Family members told KTLA that was Graham and Hunt.

“It’s more than just the mother and the boyfriend. We have to get to the bottom of it,” one family member said. “We need justice. We need to figure it out. It wasn’t supposed to happen like this to no one. Everybody deserves and answer.”

Trinity’s father, Antonio Jones, posted an emotional video on Facebook.

“I have a 9-year-old daughter now who will never, ever, ever walk through my front door,” Antonio said in the video.

The family said Graham and Hunt are each held on a $2 million bond.

Court documents show Hunt is scheduled for his first court appearance on Tuesday.