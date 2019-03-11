× Former West Covina Man Admits Advertising Child Pornography Online

A former West Covina resident faces at least 15 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of advertising child pornography over the internet, authorities said.

Christopher Clay Roman-Tuttle, also known ad Christopher Clay Tuttle, 38, now of Spokane, Washington, entered the plea in federal court in Los Angeles, U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Ciaran McEvoy said in a written statement.

He faces mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years behind bars when he returns to court on May 20, officials said. He faces a maximum possible sentence of 30 years in prison.

Roman-Tuttle set up an account on a Russian photo sharing website and posted two photo albums to it, prosecutors said.

One of the accounts featured “non-pornographic” images of a child who he knew, officials said. A second, password-protected album contained pornographic images of children who Roman-Tuttle did not know personally.

“Roman-Tuttle advertised these images by posting a statement, which read, in part, ‘preteens and tween’s [sic] in diapers is cool too. I’d love to meet up with a parent that wants to share their daughter (of course id make it worth their w[h]ile),'” Ciaran said.

Roman-Tuttle’s advertisement received “numerous” emails over a two-day period from dozens of people wanting to exchange images of child pornography, officials said.

“Roman-Tuttle also admitted to sending and receiving images and videos of child pornography to many of these individuals, at times requesting child pornography videos depicting girls between 5 and 8 years old,” Ciaran said.

“In other emails, Roman-Tuttle described his desire to sexually abuse children, including the minor known to him, whom he admitted to having sexually abused in the past,” he said. “Roman-Tuttle also admitted to knowingly possessing more than 9,000 images and 330 videos of child pornography on his computer and on other devices, including images depicting the sexual abuse and exploitation of infants or toddlers. He also admitted to knowingly possessing a sexually explicit image of the minor known to him.”

In addition to his prison term, Roman-Tuttle will be required to register as a sex offender, undergo counseling and be subject to lifetime supervision upon his release from prison.