Healthy Food, Drinks and Snacks With The Cool Mom Co, Lizzy Mathis and Isa Rahman

The Cool Mom.Co’s Lizzy Mathis and her hubby Isa scoured Natural Products Expo West 2019 - the world's largest natural, organic and healthy product event – and joined us with some of their top picks. Natural Products Expo West continues to be the leading trade show in the natural, organic and healthy products industry, attracting over 80,000 industry professionals and 3,100 exhibits to the Anaheim Convention Center annually. For more info on Lizzy, you can go to her website or follow her on instagram.