‘I Miss My Baby’: Mother Mourns USC Student Killed in Apparent Robbery Near Campus

Victor McElhaney was studying music at USC, but his mother said his heart was in his hometown of Oakland.

“Victor was a son of Oakland,” Oakland Councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney said in a statement. “He was a musician who drew his inspiration from the beat, soul, and sound of the Town and he belonged in every nook and cranny of Oakland.”

Victor McElhaney, 21, was shot and killed in an apparent robbery attempt about a mile from USC early Sunday. The shooting stunned the campus and brought an outpouring of mourning and love for the young man.

“I miss my baby,” his mother said. “Please keep me, my family, and all of my son’s friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

