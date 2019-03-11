LAPD Examining Security Cameras for Footage of Assailants Wanted in Slaying of USC Music Student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities said the killing of a USC music student near campus Sunday morning appears to be a random robbery.

Victor McElhaney, who was studying at USC’s Thornton School of Music, was fatally shot at the corner of Maple Avenue and Adams Boulevard shortly after midnight.

Los Angeles Police Capt. Billy Hayes, who oversees the Robbery Homicide Division, said Monday that the robbery occurred outside a busy strip mall area and involved at least three suspects.

Detectives are examining any nearby security cameras for potential footage to identify the assailants.

