× Man Killed, Another Injured Minutes Apart in 2 Different Shootings in Artesia: Sheriff’s Department

Authorities were investigating the killing of one man and injury of another in two different shootings that happened minutes apart in the city of Artesia on Saturday, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

At around 9:44 p.m., deputies responded to the 11800 block of Arkansas Street to find a man lying in a home’s driveway, suffering from gunshot wounds, LASD said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Investigators said the unidentified man did not live at the home where he was found. He was shot while walking on the sidewalk and ran into the driveway, where he collapsed, LASD said.

Just around 20 minutes earlier, not far from where the shooting happened, another man was shot at the corner of Clarkdale Avenue and 168th Street in Artesia, according to the news release.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Both victims were described as hispanic male adults.

Investigators were trying to determine whether the two shootings were related, LASD said.

Authorities said there was no suspect description and no weapon recovered in both incidents.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.