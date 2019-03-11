Mana Giveaway

They’ve sold more records then almost every other Latin artist in history. Now Grammy and Latin Grammy winning supergroup Mana is coming back to Los Angeles with the Rayondo El Sol Tour. The boys from Guadalajara are celebrating over three decades of incredible music with a show you won’t want to miss. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News or the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Wednesday, March 13th for your chance to win two tickets see Mana at The Forum on Sunday November 24th. Tickets are on sale Friday at 10am at livenation.com. So whether you’re pining for classics like “Rayando El Sol” or looking to hear more recent hits like “Lluvia Al Corazon” you won’t want to miss this show.

