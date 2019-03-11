× Pelosi Says in Interview That She Does Not Support Impeachment of Trump, Adds That President Is ‘Not Worth It’

House Speaker does not currently support impeaching President Donald Trump despite thinking that he’s unfit for the country’s highest office, according to a Washington Post magazine interview published Monday.

“I’m not for impeachment,” Pelosi said. “This is news. I’m going to give you some news right now because I haven’t said this to any press person before. But since you asked, and I’ve been thinking about this: Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.”

The California Democrat also said that Trump is “ethically,” “intellectually,” and “curiosity-wise” unfit for office.

“No, I don’t think he’s fit to be President of the United States,” she said.

The comments come days after House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler announced a sweeping investigation, sending letters to 81 people and entities — including the White House, the Justice Department, senior campaign officials, Trump Organization officials and the President’s sons — into possible corruption, obstruction of justice and abuses of power. Most Democrats say they’re conducting the rigorous oversight of the administration that Republicans refused to do the first two years of Trump’s presidency.

But Pelosi’s statements to The Washington Post are bound to frustrate some of the liberals in the House Democratic caucus who are publicly pushing for impeachment. A few Democratic members of Congress have already introduced articles of impeachment. Last week, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a freshman Democratic lawmaker from Michigan, said she would file such a resolution this month.