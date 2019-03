Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are investigating after a series of similar armed robberies at multiple local hotels. Investigators believe it's the same suspect, and they say he's dangerous and works quickly.

The suspect reportedly robbed two hotels in Irvine just minutes apart. With the suspect still on the loose, hotel staff in the surrounding areas are worried he may strike again.

John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on March 11, 2019.