Woman Suspected of Shoplifting Drank Six-Pack of Beer in NorCal Target Dressing Room: Police

A suspected shoplifter was arrested after allegedly drinking an entire six-pack of beer inside a Target dressing room in Lathrop, police said.

Officers said a woman took her cart — and a six-pack of Stella Artois — into a dressing room and stayed there for over an hour Saturday afternoon, KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento reported.

After finishing the beers, the woman allegedly left the store with about $200 in merchandise without paying, police said.

The woman was later identified as Elysia Johnson. She was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of shoplifting and for three other warrants.