San Bernardino Officers Open Fire After Armed Suspect Charges at Them, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An armed suspect was shot in San Bernardino after charging at officers late Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to the intersection of 4th Street and North Allen Street at about 11:20 p.m.

An armed suspect confronted, then charged at officers, the San Bernardino Police Department stated on its Twitter feed.

Witnesses said the suspect was armed with a knife but authorities have not described the weapon.

At that point, an officer involved shooting occurred, according to the Police Department.

Multiple gunshots could be heard on a video that was recorded at the scene.

Video showed an ambulance leaving the scene, but the condition of the suspect was unknown following the shooting.

There was no word on whether any officers were injured in the incident.