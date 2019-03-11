South Gate Man Charged With Murder of 5-Month-Old Daughter

Prosecutors filed a murder charge Monday against a 22-year-old South Gate man accused of killing his 5-month-old daughter last month, authorities said.

Jose Francisco Aleman is suspected of inflicting traumatic injuries on his infant daughter on Feb. 23 at a home in the 8000 block of California Avenue, Deputy Michelle Sanchez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

Deputies responded to a report of a “baby not breathing” when they found the infant already being treated by paramedics, Sanchez said. “Sadly, the 5-month-old victim died at the scene.”

An autopsy conducted by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner on Feb. 27 determined the death was not the result of natural causes, the deputy said. Evidence of traumatic injuries was noted, and the death was ruled a homicide.

“The victim’s father was arrested after an exhaustive investigation,” according to Sanchez.

Investigators arrested him Thursday on suspicion of murder and child abuse resulting in death, officials said.

Aleman entered no plea during his court appearance Monday, officials said. An arraignment hearing was scheduled for March 26.

No further details were released.

Bail for Aleman was set at $1 million, according to county booking records.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.