Spoken Dreams: Sciarra, Electronic Pop Artist

Sciarra is electronic pop artist, singer, and producer originally from Anaheim, California. She grew up doing musical theater and singing. Eventually, she began writing her own lyrics and decided she wanted to write her own original music, but didn’t know how to go about getting into the business of making music.
Early on, Sciarra experimented with genres she didn’t really have her heart set on, and spent a lot of money hiring producers to help her on her journey, but she never really feel like she was getting anywhere. Then, Sciarra discovered electronic dance music, and everything changed. Sciarra finally began to find her voice as an artist and in a new, collaborative environment, has taken complete creative control of her art and her future.
