Suspect Struck, Tried to Forcibly Remove Clothing of UCI Student Stabbed Near Dorm: Officials

The suspect who stabbed a University of California, Irvine student also struck her on the head and tried to forcibly remove her clothes near student housing facilities late at night, authorities said Monday.

The attack happened just before 10 p.m. in the 33000 block of Arroyo Drive near the Camino del Sol on-campus student housing area, UCI Police Department spokesman Tom Vasich said.

An unidentified man came up from behind the 22-year-old woman who was walking her dog, hit her on the head, tried to forcibly remove her clothes and then stabbed her, Vasich said.

She was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

Police described the suspect as male of “large build.”

Right after the attack Sunday night, students were told to shelter in place as officers searched the area, Vasich said. The Anteater Recreation Center was shut down.

The suspect was still at large the next day as the UCI community dealt with the news.

“You take that stuff for granted and you think you’re invincible and that won’t happen to you.” UCI student Shelby Cochran said. “And then you realize that happened so close to where you were and that could have been you.”

Police said Sunday that they have increased patrol around the campus.

The university sent out safety tips and resources to the students to make sure that they are safe after the attack, officials said.

No further information was available.