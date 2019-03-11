U.S. Pulling Out Last of Caracas Embassy Staff

State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino helps conduct a new conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the dire economic and political situation in Venezuela at the Harry S. Truman State Department headquarters March 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States is withdrawing the last of its staff from its embassy in Venezuela, citing the deteriorating situation.

Pompeo announced the decision late Monday as Venezuela struggles to restore electricity following four days of blackouts around the country and a deepening political crisis.

The U.S. has led an international effort to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro and replace him with opposition leader Juan Guaido, who vows to hold new a presidential election.

Guaido is backed by some 50 countries, while Maduro maintains support from countries such as China, Russia and Cuba.

Maduro ordered U.S. diplomats to leave in late January but then backed off.

Pompeo says the remaining diplomats in Venezuela will be removed by the end of the week.

