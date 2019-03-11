Upgrade Your Skin and Body Routine With Technology Expert Carley Knobloch

Posted 11:52 AM, March 11, 2019, by

Technology Expert Carley Knobloch joined us live with hi-tech upgrades to you skin and body routine. For more info on Carley and the gadgets she featured, you can go to her website or follow her on social media.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.