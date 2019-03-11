USC Students Heartbroken Over Shooting, Want Improved Safety Around Campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friends of Victor McElhaney said the 21-year-old was living out his dream—creating and sharing music with the world.

His talented life cut short by a gunman over the weekend.

"It doesn’t feel real to me. It’s still hard to settle in to. I have to keep reminding myself that he’s really gone," friend Brandon Douglas said.

Early Sunday morning, McElhaney was shot about a mile away from campus at the corner of Maple Avenue and Adams Boulevard.

Candles and flowers now sit where McElhaney was lying outside the South L.A. shopping center.

Police said it was an attempted robbery gone wrong.

Investigators say three to four men in their 20s approached McElhaney, and one shot him. He died at the hospital hours later.

Detectives working the case are hoping nearby surveillance cameras may have spotted the suspects.

McElhaney's mother, Oakland city councilwoman Lynnette McElhaney, is scheduled to address the media Tuesday morning.

On the campus of USC, McElhaney was a Jazz Studies major.

His death has sent shockwaves around the school, including the Thornton School of Music.

Music student Ryan Stransky never personally met McElhaney, but like many, is heartbroken over the loss.

"To see that happen to a fellow music student, we’re very charismatic, outgoing. To see that happen to a fellow student, it’s not a good sign," Stransky said.

Aside from music, McElhaney was an active member of USC’s Center for Black Cultural and Student Affairs. Mentoring young musicians and helping out in the community were also passions of his.

Students said McElhaney was shot at a relatively popular spot, frequented by other students, and is generally pretty busy.

From what students have seen, they say much more needs to be done to make their environment safe.