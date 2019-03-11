× Vehicles Collide on 55 Fwy in Tustin; Northbound Lanes Closed

A multi-vehicle collision on the northbound 55 Freeway in Tustin that flipped two vehicles over prompted authorities to close down all lanes, according to Caltrans Orange County.

The crash happened at around 5 a.m. near 17th Street and involved at least three vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One vehicle was on its roof and another on top of the center divider, CHP said.

It is unclear whether there were any injuries in the collision.

The 17th Street off-ramp on the freeway was closed down. Southbound lanes were not affected.

No further information was immediately available.

All lanes are blocked until further notice on NB SR-55 at 17th Street until further notice due to a multi-vehicle crash. — Caltrans OC (@CaltransOC) March 11, 2019

Sr55 N / 17th St **SIG Alert** https://t.co/iRtmKF6jUL — CHP Bot OC (@chp_ocounty) March 11, 2019