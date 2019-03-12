$50K Reward Offered in Search for Suspects Behind 2018 Fatal Shooting of Bicyclist in Mid-City

A $50,000 reward is being offered in the search for suspects responsible for the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old bicyclist last year, authorities said Tuesday.

Steven Lopez was found shot and being cradled in a female’s arms when officers responded to the scene in the 4700 block of West 17th Street around 10 p.m. on March 18, 2018, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was not conscious or breathing.

Paramedics soon arrived and Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to LAPD, a preliminary investigation indicated the victim was riding his bicycle when two males approached him and opened fire before fleeing. Police have not given ages for the two individuals, who are both described as suspects.

Lopez collapsed on the sidewalk as the two suspects fled on foot, police said.

LAPD officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two male suspects, and the L.A. City Council has approved a $50,000 reward for information leads to the arrest and conviction of the killers.

Anyone with information can contact Detectives Jorge Cruz or John Lamberti at 213-382-9470. During non-business hours, or on weekends, tipsters should call 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be forwarded to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.