Diamond Bar Church Volunteer Arrested After Teen Parishioner Accused Him of Sexual Relationship

A church volunteer in Diamond Bar was arrested after a teen member of the congregation said the man had sex with her and gave her pornography, investigators said Tuesday.

Chin Lee Chook, 55, was taken into custody following a two-week investigation into the underage girl’s allegations, and detectives believe he could have additional victims, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The victim approached authorities last month on Feb. 21 to report she’d engaged in a sexual relationship with Chook two years ago, when she was 16. She said Chook was a family friend and fellow congregant at River of Life Community Church, where Chook also volunteered, according to sheriff’s officials.

The victim alleged Chook would have sex with her at the church, located at 20430 Yellow Brick Road, and also gave her pornography to watch.

Chook was subsequently arrested at his Rosemead home on March 4 on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and oral copulation with a minor, deputies said.

Two days later, he was charged with seven felonies and a misdemeanor by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office. The charges include two counts each of oral copulation with a minor, digital penetration of a minor and sending harmful matter to a minor, along with one count each of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and annoying or molesting a minor, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The suspect was being held on $140,000 bail and expected to appear in court on March 25, officials said.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau tip line at 877-710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or LACrimeStoppers.org.