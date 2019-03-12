Actors Among Dozens Charged in Admissions Bribery Scheme Involving USC, Other Schools: Report

Posted 7:52 AM, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:54AM, March 12, 2019
An entrance to the University of Southern California campus is seen in this file photo. (Credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

An entrance to the University of Southern California campus is seen in this file photo. (Credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

Federal authorities have charged college coaches and others in a sweeping admissions bribery case in federal court.

The racketeering conspiracy charges were unsealed Tuesday against the coaches at schools including Wake Forest University, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.

Authorities say the coaches accepted bribes in exchange for admitting students as athletes, regardless of their ability.

Court documents show actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were two of more than 40 people charged in the case, NBC News reported.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.