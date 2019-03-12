× Actors Among Dozens Charged in Admissions Bribery Scheme Involving USC, Other Schools: Report

Federal authorities have charged college coaches and others in a sweeping admissions bribery case in federal court.

The racketeering conspiracy charges were unsealed Tuesday against the coaches at schools including Wake Forest University, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.

Authorities say the coaches accepted bribes in exchange for admitting students as athletes, regardless of their ability.

Court documents show actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were two of more than 40 people charged in the case, NBC News reported.

BREAKING / NBC NEWS: Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are two of over 40 people charged in the college exam scheme, according to court documents. They are charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. https://t.co/vLfjUuOpHA — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) March 12, 2019