Former DHS Officer Charged in DUI Crash That Killed Man, Injured Woman in Pomona

A former U.S. Department of Homeland Security officer was charged in connection with a DUI crash that killed a man and injured a woman along the 10 Freeway in Pomona in 2017, officials said Tuesday.

Luis Angel Ureno, 28, was charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence causing injury and driving with a .08 percent alcohol content causing injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Ureno was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed on the 10 Freeway when he crashed into the back of another car on Sept. 18, 2017. The driver, Hector Soltero, was killed and his wife, Roxana Pena Beltran, suffered major injuries, officials said.

Ureno was a DHS officer at the time of the crash.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday and is scheduled to return to court on April 2.

Ureno faces nine years in prison if convicted as charged.