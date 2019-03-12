Heavy Mountain Snow Blankets Local Resorts; Prompts School Closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southern California's local mountains and resorts are getting another blanketing of snow Tuesday morning, prompting several schools to close for the day.

Forecasters are calling for 12 to 18 inches of snow to fall above the 5,000 foot mark.

Lighter amounts of snow are possible all the way down to about 4,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Schools closed

Students in the Bear Valley Unified School District were allowed to stay home due to the heavy snowfall Tuesday.

The following schools were closed, according to School District spokesperson Shelley Black:

• Big Bear Elementary School

• North Shore Elementary School

• Baldwin Lane Elementary School

• Big Bear Middle School

• Big Bear High School

• Chautauqua High School

Rim of the World Unified School District in the San Bernardino Mountains also announced that Tuesday will be a snow day.

The Snowline Joint Unified School District, which serves areas of Victorville, Wrightwood, Phelan, and Pinion Hills will also be closed.

Dangerous driving conditions

Officials are warning drivers who plan on traveling in the mountains about the dangerous conditions Tuesday.

Low visibilities are expected during times of blowing snow on Highway 2, Highway 39 and Big Pines Highway. White out conditions are possible, according to forecasters.

Caltrans crews were out Tuesday morning attempting to keep the roads as clear as possible.