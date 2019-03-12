How to Lose Those Last Five Pounds With Celebrity Trainer Mark Jenkins

Celebrity Trainer Mark Jenkins joined us live with nutrition and fitness tips on how to lose those last 5 lbs. His large client roster includes superstars such as Mary J. Blige, P Diddy, Missy Elliott, and more. For more info on Mark, you can go to his website  or follow him on Instagram @TheMarkJenkins

