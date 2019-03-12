Joe Biden to Run in 2020 Presidential Election, Source Tells The Hill

Posted 8:08 AM, March 12, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:21AM, March 12, 2019
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters of Senator Claire McCaskill at a "get out the vote" rally on Oct. 31, 2018 in Bridgeton, Missouri. (Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former Vice President Joe Biden will make a bid in the 2020 presidential election, a source told The Hill on Tuesday.

The website describes the source as a senior Democratic lawmaker.

Biden spoke Tuesday to a gathering of the International Fire Fighters Association.

He criticized President Donald Trump’s leadership and questioned Republicans’ commitment to middle class America, teasing out themes of a possible 2020 presidential run.

He has not publicly announced a presidential bid, but the audience waved “Run Joe, Run” signs. Biden asked them to save their energy a little longer, because “I may need it in a few weeks.”

Biden repeatedly ripped into Republicans, questioning those who oppose collective bargaining rights, saying: “Who the hell are these guys?”

He also criticized the Republican-championed tax cut signed into law by Trump, arguing they benefit the wealthy at the expense of the middle class.

