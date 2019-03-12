LADOT Introduces Shuttle Bus Ride-Sharing Program to Westside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The city of Los Angeles is starting up its own ride-sharing program, with hope of easing traffic on the city’s Westside.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation has developed the LAnow smartphone app for riders to reserve a shuttle bus at one of the scheduled pick-up/drop-off sites, which are never more than a quarter-mile apart, the LADOT transit website stated.

The pilot program that kicked off Monday only operates in the Venice, Del Rey, Mar Vista and Palms areas for the time being.

The shuttles will run 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday during the program's initial phase, according to LADOT. The service will not be available on weekends or holidays.

The cost is $1.50 per ride for adults and children 5 and older. Seniors and disabled can ride for 75 cents and children under 5 are free.

Customers will pay for trips by using a major credit card or debit card.

A Motive debit card, which is designed for those who do not have access to banking services, is another option for customers.

More information about Motive cards can be found on www.motivmoney.com.

Rides can be reserved by either using the LAnow app (which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play), calling customer service at 818-808-2273, or by visiting www.ladottransit.com/lanow.