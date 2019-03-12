× LAX Travelers Warned of Possible Measles Exposure After Confirmed Case at Airport

Public health officials on Tuesday issued a warning about possible measles exposure at Los Angeles International Airport after an infected passenger walked between terminals last month.

The traveler was still infectious when he or she arrived on China Eastern Flight 538 at the Tom Bradley International Terminal B, Gate 133, on the morning of Feb. 21, according to a news release from the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

The passenger then went to Terminal 3, Gate 32, and departed later that day on Delta Flight DL 5705.

People who were in Terminal B or Delta Terminal 3 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Feb. 21 could be at risk for measles, health officials warned.

Delta passengers in select seats on the infected individual’s flight may also be at risk for coming down with the illness and will be notified separately.

Those who haven’t been vaccinated against measles or anyone with a weakened immune system are especially at risk of developing the illness and should watch out for symptoms. These include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that typically begins between 10 and 21 days following exposure, according to the release.

“If you think that you or someone you know has been exposed to or has measles, contact your healthcare provider by phone right away before going in,” said L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis in the release. “People who may have been exposed to measles and who have not been immunized, may receive measles immunization and be protected from developing the disease. Getting immunized is the best way to keep from getting and spreading measles.”

Officials noted the period of possible exposure is over, meaning there’s no current risk related to measles for travelers at LAX.

To learn more about measles, call 211 or go to the website http:/ /publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/measles.